FY2025 EPS Estimates for Alumis Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alumis in a report issued on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.15) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.55). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alumis’ current full-year earnings is ($8.51) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Alumis’ FY2026 earnings at ($3.28) EPS.

ALMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised Alumis to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alumis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Alumis in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Alumis Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of ALMS stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. Alumis has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.35).

Institutional Trading of Alumis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alumis by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Alumis by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alumis by 64.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alumis by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Alumis in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martin Babler purchased 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $100,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,563.76. This trade represents a 17.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 159,920 shares of Alumis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $727,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,426,418 shares in the company, valued at $15,590,201.90. This represents a 4.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 397,044 shares of company stock worth $1,891,895.

About Alumis

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

