FY2025 EPS Forecast for Gibson Energy Decreased by Analyst

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.05.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

TSE:GEI opened at C$24.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.63 and a 1 year high of C$26.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.15.

Insider Activity at Gibson Energy

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Curtis Philippon bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.26 per share, with a total value of C$333,900.00. Also, Senior Officer David Bruce Gosse purchased 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$52,992.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,460 shares of company stock worth $436,982. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.47%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.