FY2026 Earnings Estimate for ILPT Issued By B. Riley

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

ILPT stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 21.22%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.80%.

In related news, Director Joseph Morea purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,352.21. This trade represents a 21.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 116,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

