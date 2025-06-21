FY2027 EPS Estimates for IDACORP Lifted by Zacks Research

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for IDACORP in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $6.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.76. The consensus estimate for IDACORP’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share.
IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $432.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.24 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDA
IDACORP Trading Down 0.1%
NYSE IDA opened at $113.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $90.67 and a twelve month high of $120.84. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average is $113.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in IDACORP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in IDACORP by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in IDACORP by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IDACORP Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.10%.
IDACORP Company Profile
IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IDACORP
- What is Put Option Volume?
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Reasons AMD Could Be the Hottest Stock of the Summer
Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.