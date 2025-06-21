FY2027 EPS Estimates for IDACORP Lifted by Zacks Research

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for IDACORP in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $6.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.76. The consensus estimate for IDACORP’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $432.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.24 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDA

IDACORP Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE IDA opened at $113.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $90.67 and a twelve month high of $120.84. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average is $113.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in IDACORP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in IDACORP by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in IDACORP by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.10%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.