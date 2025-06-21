GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Insider David ward Buys 10,000 Shares

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) insider David ward acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £23,500 ($31,603.01).

GB Group Trading Down 0.4%

LON GBG opened at GBX 237 ($3.19) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £597.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30. GB Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 210 ($2.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 385 ($5.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 262.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 305.80.

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 17.50 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. GB Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GB Group plc will post 17.0176437 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

About GB Group

GBG is the leading expert in global identity and location tech, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere.

For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live.

