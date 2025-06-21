GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GCMG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,892,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,306,000 after purchasing an additional 519,226 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 2,277.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 402,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 385,182 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 893.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 226,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GCMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $11.44 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.71 and a beta of 0.73.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.29%.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Further Reading

