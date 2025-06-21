General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of General Motors by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 66,938 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

