Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo Purchases 23,500 Shares of Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA) Stock

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) insider Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £4,230 ($5,688.54).

Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo bought 50,000 shares of Directa Plus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,396.45).

Directa Plus Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of DCTA opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.26) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 1.50. Directa Plus Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 21 ($0.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £26.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.74.

About Directa Plus

Directa Plus has a unique and patented, chemical-free production process of pristine graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs), tailored to our partners’ and customers’ requirements. The manufacturing model is flexible and scalable. We have a pioneering vision of the applications of G+® Graphene Plus in different industrial sectors.

