Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 552,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 66,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.