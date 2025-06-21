Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,234 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,809,000. Bensler LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 635,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,968,000 after buying an additional 23,956 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 83,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

