Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 477,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119,558 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

