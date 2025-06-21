Griffith & Werner Inc. Acquires 3,839 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Griffith & Werner Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,849 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.9% of Griffith & Werner Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Griffith & Werner Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1%

NVDA stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.37 and its 200 day moving average is $126.69. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.05.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,104,752.08. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock valued at $349,669,962. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

