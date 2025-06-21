Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $47.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Groupon traded as high as $41.26 and last traded at $38.96. 803,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,501,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.03.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Groupon from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Groupon from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continental General Insurance Co. bought a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth $42,847,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth $20,964,000. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its position in Groupon by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 781,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 581,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Groupon by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,447 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 203,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth $2,935,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.51 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 83.07% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

