Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $64.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RARE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ RARE opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.25. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $60.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.03). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 93.04% and a negative return on equity of 186.49%. The company had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,034,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,167,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,218,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,559,000 after buying an additional 706,519 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,815,000 after buying an additional 965,919 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,055,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,419,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,701,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,611,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.