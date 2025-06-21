HC Wainwright Has Bearish Forecast for ELBM FY2025 Earnings

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Electra Battery Materials in a report released on Tuesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.81). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.20 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electra Battery Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share.
Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50).
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Electra Battery Materials stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.45% of Electra Battery Materials worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.
