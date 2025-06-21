Head-To-Head Contrast: Republic Services (RSG) & Its Peers

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Waste Removal Svcs” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Republic Services to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Republic Services pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Republic Services pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 50.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Services has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Republic Services and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Services $16.03 billion $2.04 billion 37.42 Republic Services Competitors $3.26 billion $263.08 million 31.29

Analyst Recommendations

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Republic Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Republic Services and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Services 0 9 12 2 2.70 Republic Services Competitors 323 1115 1891 129 2.53

Republic Services currently has a consensus price target of $252.68, indicating a potential upside of 1.85%. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies have a potential upside of 13.68%. Given Republic Services’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Republic Services has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.7% of Republic Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Republic Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Republic Services has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Services’ competitors have a beta of 0.62, meaning that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Services 12.88% 18.28% 6.41% Republic Services Competitors -97.71% -458.29% -3.74%

Summary

Republic Services beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions. Its residential collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, recycling centers, and organics processing facilities; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. The company also engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

