Head-To-Head Review: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) vs. Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) and Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Performance Food Group and Dominos Pizza UK”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Food Group $58.28 billion 0.23 $435.90 million $2.40 35.81 Dominos Pizza UK $849.18 million 1.53 $115.27 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Performance Food Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dominos Pizza UK.

This table compares Performance Food Group and Dominos Pizza UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Food Group 0.61% 16.17% 4.41% Dominos Pizza UK N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Performance Food Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominos Pizza UK has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Performance Food Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Performance Food Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Performance Food Group and Dominos Pizza UK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Food Group 0 4 9 1 2.79 Dominos Pizza UK 1 0 0 0 1.00

Performance Food Group currently has a consensus target price of $100.08, indicating a potential upside of 16.44%. Given Performance Food Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Performance Food Group is more favorable than Dominos Pizza UK.

Summary

Performance Food Group beats Dominos Pizza UK on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products. It also sells disposables, cleaning and kitchen supplies, and related products. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as product selection and procurement, menu development, and operational strategy. It serves independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, retailers, convenience stores, theaters, hospitality providers, concessionaires, airport gift shops, college bookstores, corrections facilities, and impulse locations, as well as franchises and other institutional customers. Performance Food Group Company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Dominos Pizza UK

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino’s Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino’s Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino’s Pizza Group plc in May 2012. Domino’s Pizza Group plc was founded in 1960 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.