HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 13,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 15,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on HireQuest from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Get HireQuest alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HireQuest

HireQuest Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $140.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.20.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Institutional Trading of HireQuest

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HireQuest by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HireQuest by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HireQuest by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HireQuest in the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HireQuest in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.