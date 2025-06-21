HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) to Release Earnings on Monday

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter.
HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ HIVE opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41. The stock has a market cap of $318.31 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 3.45. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 878,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,651 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of HIVE Digital Technologies worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About HIVE Digital Technologies
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HIVE Digital Technologies
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Reasons AMD Could Be the Hottest Stock of the Summer
Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.