HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) to Release Earnings on Monday

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIVE opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41. The stock has a market cap of $318.31 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 3.45. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 878,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,651 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of HIVE Digital Technologies worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HIVE Digital Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

