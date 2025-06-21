Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 262,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,840 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 183.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,835.20. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRL. Bank of America raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on HRL

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $30.39 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.