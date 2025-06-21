InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Shares Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.74. 17,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 42,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (Automated Parcel Machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to APM.

