InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Shares Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.74. 17,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 42,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on INPOY
InPost Stock Down 2.5%
InPost Company Profile
InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (Automated Parcel Machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to APM.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than InPost
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Reasons AMD Could Be the Hottest Stock of the Summer
Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.