Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) Insider Acquires 703 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTEGet Free Report) insider Gary Guidry acquired 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 611 ($8.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,295.33 ($5,776.40).

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 3.1%

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at GBX 431.20 ($5.80) on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of GBX 300 ($4.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 760 ($10.22). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 347.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 417.92. The company has a market capitalization of £196.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

