Insider Selling: Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA) Director Sells $2,486,000.00 in Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) Director Hrach Simonian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $2,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,597,039 shares in the company, valued at $89,422,389.54. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AEVA opened at $25.13 on Friday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.22 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 56.4% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 16,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,249 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 27,345.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.