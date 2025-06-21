Insider Selling: Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,505,712.60 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $1,505,712.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,539,988.20. This trade represents a 12.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $1,538,212.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $1,529,550.75.

On Monday, June 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,649,737.95.

On Friday, June 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total value of $1,717,483.32.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,656,601.64.

On Thursday, May 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total value of $1,635,142.04.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.81, for a total value of $1,675,517.88.

On Friday, May 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $1,641,818.36.

On Monday, May 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $1,708,184.16.

On Friday, May 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $1,759,766.68.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $189.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of -114.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.50 and its 200 day moving average is $241.10. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TEAM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie reduced their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.19.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

