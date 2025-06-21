Insider Selling: NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS) COO Sells $1,929,000.00 in Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) COO Douglas F. Kling sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $1,929,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,760. This trade represents a 69.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Down 1.3%
NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of -0.03. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.
NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 397.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.89.
About NewAmsterdam Pharma
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NewAmsterdam Pharma
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Reasons AMD Could Be the Hottest Stock of the Summer
Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.