Insider Selling: NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS) COO Sells $1,929,000.00 in Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) COO Douglas F. Kling sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $1,929,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,760. This trade represents a 69.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Down 1.3%

NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of -0.03. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 397.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMS. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,314,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,590 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 15,916,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,224 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2,410.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,315,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $53,007,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,752,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

