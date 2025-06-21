Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells $2,885,003.76 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 78,248 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $2,885,003.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 499,826 shares in the company, valued at $18,428,584.62. The trade was a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 157,874 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $5,672,412.82.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 145,111 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $5,392,324.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $33.97 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 342.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,513,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,754,000 after buying an additional 1,171,576 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $61,825,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 63.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,054,000 after buying an additional 939,031 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth about $27,399,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,200,000 after purchasing an additional 686,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VERX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vertex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

