Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells $5,392,324.76 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 145,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $5,392,324.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,715 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,209.40. This represents a 29.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex alerts:

On Wednesday, June 18th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 157,874 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $5,672,412.82.

On Monday, June 16th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 78,248 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $2,885,003.76.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -117.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.75. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.99 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Vertex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VERX

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.