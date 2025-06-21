Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells $3,679,950.00 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 15,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.33, for a total value of $3,679,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,900. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $238.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.03. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital boosted their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Workday by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Workday by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

