Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Invests $44,000 in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

HPP stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $400.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.43. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $6.29.

Insider Activity

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Harris II purchased 44,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $99,999.89. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,731 shares in the company, valued at $389,650.13. This trade represents a 34.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 448,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $999,998.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 668,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,198.77. This represents a 203.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,139,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,986 in the last 90 days. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.51.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

