Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 23,000 Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDN. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,713,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,812,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,503,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,644,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after buying an additional 1,261,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at Brandywine Realty Trust

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney acquired 61,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,949,092 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,804.44. This represents a 2.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

BDN opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $756.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 40.97%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.