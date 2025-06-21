Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Sells $13,031,123.95 in Stock

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 129,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $13,031,123.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,630.36. This represents a 35.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insmed alerts:

On Tuesday, June 3rd, William Lewis sold 5,472 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $391,248.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $487,047.30.

On Tuesday, May 20th, William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $462,527.60.

On Tuesday, May 20th, William Lewis sold 21,057 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $1,424,506.05.

On Wednesday, May 14th, William Lewis sold 3,771 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $247,415.31.

On Tuesday, May 13th, William Lewis sold 17,442 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $1,168,090.74.

On Thursday, May 1st, William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $495,653.10.

On Tuesday, April 15th, William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $479,192.80.

Insmed Price Performance

INSM stock opened at $102.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.53. Insmed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $102.81.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 265.93% and a negative return on equity of 446.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $1,864,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Insmed to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on INSM

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.