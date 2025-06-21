IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Euan Marshall Acquires 5,000 Shares

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Euan Marshall bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £14,800 ($19,903.17).

Euan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Euan Marshall purchased 6,000 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £19,020 ($25,578.27).

Shares of IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 304.50 ($4.09) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 313.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 331.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 263 ($3.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 414 ($5.57). The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15.

IntegraFin ( LON:IHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 8.90 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. IntegraFin had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 37.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IntegraFin Holdings plc will post 16.9090056 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 400 ($5.38) to GBX 380 ($5.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

