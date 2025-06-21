IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Trading Up 3.3% on Insider Buying Activity

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 306.50 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 302.52 ($4.07). Approximately 2,020,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 840,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292.90 ($3.94).

Specifically, insider Euan Marshall acquired 5,000 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £14,800 ($19,903.17).

Get IntegraFin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 400 ($5.38) to GBX 380 ($5.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

IntegraFin Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 313.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 331.77.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 8.90 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. IntegraFin had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 37.90%. On average, analysts expect that IntegraFin Holdings plc will post 16.9090056 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IntegraFin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.