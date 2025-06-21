Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SPHD opened at $47.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $51.89.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.