Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 4,030 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 40% compared to the average volume of 2,869 call options.
Insider Transactions at Centrus Energy
In other news, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $359,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 589.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Centrus Energy Price Performance
Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $190.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $211.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.37.
Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
About Centrus Energy
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
