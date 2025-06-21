Investors Buy Large Volume of Zeta Global Call Options (NYSE:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 15,810 call options on the company. This is an increase of 67% compared to the average daily volume of 9,477 call options.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZETA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.