Investors Purchase High Volume of AST SpaceMobile Call Options (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 145,186 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 67% compared to the average volume of 87,135 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,475,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Wisniewski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $1,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 545,595 shares in the company, valued at $19,450,461.75. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 388.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62. AST SpaceMobile has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $48.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 7,033.22%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

