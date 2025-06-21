Investors Purchase Large Volume of Surgery Partners Put Options (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 20,755 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,445% compared to the average daily volume of 1,343 put options.

Several research firms recently commented on SGRY. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Macquarie cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period.

SGRY opened at $19.30 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

