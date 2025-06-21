Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Trading 0.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.10 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.10 ($0.30). 932,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,001,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.93 ($0.29).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.54) target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IES

Invinity Energy Systems Trading Up 0.8%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported GBX (6.70) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter. Invinity Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 237.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. On average, analysts expect that Invinity Energy Systems plc will post -9.3999995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invinity Energy Systems plc is a global manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries (VFB), a leading alternative to lithium-ion technology. Ideally placed to address the substantial demand for long-duration utility-grade stationary energy storage solutions, Invinity has deployed its modular battery systems across 82 sites in 15 countries, more than any other company in the space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.