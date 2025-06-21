IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Insider Sells $136,550,889.09 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 3,581,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $136,550,889.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,883,244.77. This trade represents a 90.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Hume Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IonQ alerts:

On Friday, June 20th, Peter Hume Chapman sold 1,497,311 shares of IonQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $59,787,628.23.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Peter Hume Chapman sold 910,740 shares of IonQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $34,407,757.20.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Peter Hume Chapman sold 11,965 shares of IonQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $497,744.00.

IonQ Stock Performance

IONQ stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 2.59. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a negative net margin of 753.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in IonQ by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 1,162.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on IonQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Report on IONQ

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.