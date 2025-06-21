IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Insider Sells $34,407,757.20 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 910,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $34,407,757.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 390,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,629.62. This trade represents a 70.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Hume Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Peter Hume Chapman sold 1,497,311 shares of IonQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $59,787,628.23.

On Monday, June 16th, Peter Hume Chapman sold 3,581,193 shares of IonQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $136,550,889.09.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Peter Hume Chapman sold 11,965 shares of IonQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $497,744.00.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 2.59. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 753.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IONQ. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 25,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 1,310.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,095,000 after buying an additional 2,293,231 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

