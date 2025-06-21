Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after acquiring an additional 62,917 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $6,827,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $89,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,404.55. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,673 shares of company stock valued at $20,319,408 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.3%

IRM stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 765.85%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

