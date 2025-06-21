iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Boosted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 575.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $82.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2718 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

