iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

FALN opened at $26.84 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $27.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1427 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

