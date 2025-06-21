iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,678 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after buying an additional 7,883,989 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,423,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,985,000 after purchasing an additional 207,719 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,501 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,431,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,682,000 after purchasing an additional 312,551 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6%

EEM stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

