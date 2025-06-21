iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.96. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

