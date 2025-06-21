iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Position Cut by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Matauro LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 21.7%

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $180.26 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

