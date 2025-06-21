Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given New $145.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $139.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ITRI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $127.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Itron has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $129.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.22.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $607.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Itron’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $60,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,357.45. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $559,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $103,482.40. The trade was a 84.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 4,580.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Itron by 155.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

