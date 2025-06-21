James Pellatt Acquires 6,052 Shares of Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) Stock

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) insider James Pellatt bought 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £9,985.80 ($13,428.99).

Eleco Stock Performance

LON:ELCO opened at GBX 165 ($2.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.94. Eleco Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 106.36 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 173 ($2.33). The company has a market capitalization of £137.47 million, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Eleco alerts:

Eleco (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported GBX 5.10 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eleco had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, analysts expect that Eleco Plc will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Eleco in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 176 ($2.37) target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eleco

About Eleco

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eleco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eleco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.