Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88,329 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 144,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 140,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 476,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 4.0%

DBEF opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $45.56.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

